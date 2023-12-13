Previous
Frank unfrozen…. by nigelrogers
Photo 975

Frank unfrozen….

Last night we went to see Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin, they were great. Apologised for not being around, apparently they have been trapped in a cocktail freezer for decades!!!!!
13th December 2023 13th Dec 23

Nigel Rogers

