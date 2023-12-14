Sign up
Photo 978
Perspectives on Christmas 5
The staircase of the hotel we stayed in where we saw the Frank and Dean Christmas show
14th December 2023
14th Dec 23
4
1
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
1040
photos
59
followers
36
following
267% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
14th December 2023 9:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
cirencester
Brian
ace
Fabulous
December 16th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Sounds like a fun time. Great shot.
December 16th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Great light fittings to dress up at this time of year.
December 16th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Neat pov
December 16th, 2023
