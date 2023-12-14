Previous
Perspectives on Christmas 5 by nigelrogers
Perspectives on Christmas 5

The staircase of the hotel we stayed in where we saw the Frank and Dean Christmas show
14th December 2023 14th Dec 23

Nigel Rogers

Photo Details

Brian ace
Fabulous
December 16th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Sounds like a fun time. Great shot.
December 16th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Great light fittings to dress up at this time of year.
December 16th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Neat pov
December 16th, 2023  
