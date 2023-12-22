Previous
Next
Night light in. Gold speckled glass by nigelrogers
Photo 983

Night light in. Gold speckled glass

22nd December 2023 22nd Dec 23

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
270% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Nice golden glow.
December 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise