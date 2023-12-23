Sign up
Photo 983
Bell ringers view
Arches and circles inside St Marys Church Fairford. This is the view of the eight bell ropes, looking up at the bell tower.
23rd December 2023
23rd Dec 23
Nigel Rogers
Tags
church
architecture
bells
arch
circle
fairford
Joan Robillard
Fabulous
December 23rd, 2023
Bucktree
Fabulous POV.
December 23rd, 2023
Krista Marson
frames well
December 23rd, 2023
