Previous
Bell ringers view by nigelrogers
Photo 983

Bell ringers view

Arches and circles inside St Marys Church Fairford. This is the view of the eight bell ropes, looking up at the bell tower.
23rd December 2023 23rd Dec 23

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
269% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
December 23rd, 2023  
Bucktree ace
Fabulous POV.
December 23rd, 2023  
Krista Marson ace
frames well
December 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise