Photo 992
Llandysul
We went to stay with some old friends over new year, they live in Llangrannog in Wales, this is just up the coast where we walked on new years day. Just about the only few hours it did not rain over the four days!
1st January 2024
1st Jan 24
Nigel Rogers
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Tags
sea
,
rocks
,
wales
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful scene
January 3rd, 2024
