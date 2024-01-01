Previous
Llandysul by nigelrogers
Photo 992

Llandysul

We went to stay with some old friends over new year, they live in Llangrannog in Wales, this is just up the coast where we walked on new years day. Just about the only few hours it did not rain over the four days!
1st January 2024 1st Jan 24

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
271% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful scene
January 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise