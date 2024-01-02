Sign up
Photo 997
Neolithic Burial Site
In between the rain showers, near Cardigan
2nd January 2024
2nd Jan 24
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
1080
photos
63
followers
38
following
278% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
31st December 2023 3:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clouds
,
historic
,
wales
,
burial
