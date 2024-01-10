Sign up
Photo 999
My grandmother’s chair
Part of the back of an old chair I inherited many years ago. I have only recently had it restored,
10th January 2024
10th Jan 24
Nigel Rogers
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
9th January 2024 10:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
chair
,
antique
,
fairford
