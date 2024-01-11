Sign up
Previous
Photo 1001
Winter sun at the lake
One of the many old gravel pits around us, they are known as lakes now!
11th January 2024
11th Jan 24
2
2
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
9th January 2024 12:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
water
,
sun
,
lake
,
fairford
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful!
January 11th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
January 11th, 2024
Leave a Comment
