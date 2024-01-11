Previous
Winter sun at the lake by nigelrogers
Photo 1001

Winter sun at the lake

One of the many old gravel pits around us, they are known as lakes now!
11th January 2024 11th Jan 24

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
Photography has always been an interest for...
gloria jones ace
Beautiful!
January 11th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
January 11th, 2024  
