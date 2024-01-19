Previous
Walking on water by nigelrogers
Photo 1010

Walking on water

Not much swimming in the lake at the moment.
19th January 2024 19th Jan 24

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
276% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

PhotoCrazy ace
Nice icey capture!
January 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise