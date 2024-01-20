Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1012
Bulrush finale
I often take a picture at this local spot. This week it seems the weather has finally started to cause an explosion in the seed heads, you can get some interesting shapes but it was to cold to stand around!
20th January 2024
20th Jan 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
1075
photos
63
followers
38
following
277% complete
View this month »
1005
1006
1007
1008
1009
1010
1011
1012
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
18th January 2024 11:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
lake
,
bulrush
,
fairford
Bill Davidson
A very nice shot.
January 20th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close