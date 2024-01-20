Bulrush finale

Previous
I often take a picture at this local spot. This week it seems the weather has finally started to cause an explosion in the seed heads, you can get some interesting shapes but it was to cold to stand around!
20th January 2024 20th Jan 24

Nigel Rogers

Bill Davidson
A very nice shot.
January 20th, 2024  
