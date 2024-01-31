Previous
It’s never the same colour as the sample by nigelrogers
Decorating an en suite and the colour seems a lot different now it’s on the wall…..
31st January 2024 31st Jan 24

Nigel Rogers

Renee Salamon ace
Agreed
January 31st, 2024  
CC Folk ace
So true! Haha! Colors always look darker inside and lighter outside. :)
January 31st, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
I hope that you are happy to live with it once it has dried.
January 31st, 2024  
gloria jones ace
I always take a bright white piece of paper, cut a hole in the paper to fit your paint samples, and lay the paper with the hole over the color. This helps to see the undertones of the color.
January 31st, 2024  
