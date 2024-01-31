Sign up
Photo 1024
It’s never the same colour as the sample
Decorating an en suite and the colour seems a lot different now it’s on the wall…..
31st January 2024
31st Jan 24
4
0
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
1088
photos
64
followers
38
following
Tags
paint
,
decorating
Renee Salamon
ace
Agreed
January 31st, 2024
CC Folk
ace
So true! Haha! Colors always look darker inside and lighter outside. :)
January 31st, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
I hope that you are happy to live with it once it has dried.
January 31st, 2024
gloria jones
ace
I always take a bright white piece of paper, cut a hole in the paper to fit your paint samples, and lay the paper with the hole over the color. This helps to see the undertones of the color.
January 31st, 2024
