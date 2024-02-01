Previous
Pétanque in the sunshine by nigelrogers
Pétanque in the sunshine

We play pétanque twice a week all year around. Usually pretty wet and cold this time of year but today, although it was cold the sun was shining.
Nigel Rogers

@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
