Photo 1025
Pétanque in the sunshine
We play pétanque twice a week all year around. Usually pretty wet and cold this time of year but today, although it was cold the sun was shining.
1st February 2024
1st Feb 24
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Tags
balls
,
shadows
,
pétanque
