Is the pen mightier than the sword? by nigelrogers
Photo 1030

Is the pen mightier than the sword?

In this case the pen is a red laser light one!!
My camera club has a competition for long exposure, so I thought I would try something different from moving water and car light trails!! Not sure about the result though....
9th February 2024 9th Feb 24

Nigel Rogers

Joan Robillard ace
That is so cool
February 9th, 2024  
