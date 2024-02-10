Sign up
Photo 1031
Sailing practice
Can't understand why this little boat doesn't sink, it doesn't have a back to it??
10th February 2024
10th Feb 24
1
0
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
1096
photos
66
followers
39
following
282% complete
1025
1026
1027
1028
1029
1030
1031
1032
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
10th February 2024 3:45pm
Tags
sailing
,
dinghy
,
fairford
Susan Wakely
ace
A clever design.
February 11th, 2024
