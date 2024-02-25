Previous
Paddy fields by nigelrogers
Photo 1050

Paddy fields

Crossing this field is part of one of our regular walks, the water levels are down, but we still can't get through onto many of the paths, the water is just too deep!
25th February 2024 25th Feb 24

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
287% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise