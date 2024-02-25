Sign up
Photo 1050
Paddy fields
Crossing this field is part of one of our regular walks, the water levels are down, but we still can't get through onto many of the paths, the water is just too deep!
25th February 2024
25th Feb 24
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
1115
photos
68
followers
39
following
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
25th February 2024 12:42pm
Tags
reflections
,
water
,
trees
,
fairford
