Fire pit maintenance by nigelrogers
Photo 1051

Fire pit maintenance

Apparently applying this oily fluid acts as a rust inhibitor, so I am currently painting my fire pit / barbecue, let’s hope the food doesn’t taste of Castrol next time we use it!!
26th February 2024 26th Feb 24

Nigel Rogers

@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
287% complete

