View from Pulteney Bridge in Bath by nigelrogers
View from Pulteney Bridge in Bath

We visited Bath today, it stopped raining for a short while just when we reached this bridge!
15th March 2024 15th Mar 24

Nigel Rogers

Susan Wakely ace
Such a great pov of this lovely area.
March 15th, 2024  
