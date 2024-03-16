Previous
Next
Lakeside plant life by nigelrogers
Photo 1071

Lakeside plant life

16th March 2024 16th Mar 24

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
293% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Margaret Brown ace
Beautiful moody shot, nice focus too
March 17th, 2024  
Chris Cook ace
Super image
March 17th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely tones and dreamy feel.
March 17th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
March 17th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise