Previous
Photo 1072
Bowmore sailing Lake
One of our local gravel pits has been turned into a sailing club (quite a few years ago) and this is a view of a small part of it.
17th March 2024
17th Mar 24
1
0
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Photo Details
Tags
water
,
lake
,
sailing
,
fairford
,
bowmore
Susan Wakely
ace
This looks a great area for wildlife.
March 17th, 2024
