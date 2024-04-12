Previous
Devil's Cauldron by nigelrogers
Photo 1095

Devil's Cauldron

Today we visited Lydford Gorge to see a water fall and this cauldron which was a rather damp part of the walk!
12th April 2024 12th Apr 24

Nigel Rogers

Zilli
Pure delight!
April 13th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
This. Looks a great place to explore.
April 13th, 2024  
