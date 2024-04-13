Previous
Chagford church by nigelrogers
Photo 1099

Chagford church

This is inside St Micael the Archangel church in Chagford, Devon. The sign stated it was a 15th century structure, the ceiling was pretty impressive.
13th April 2024 13th Apr 24

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
301% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise