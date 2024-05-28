Sign up
Preening
It's been a while since we passed this nest which contained quite a few eggs. Sadly today there was no evidence of any youngsters or old egg shells, not a good sign.
28th May 2024
28th May 24
1
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
Tags
swan
,
fairford
