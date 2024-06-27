Previous
Early morning moon by nigelrogers
Early morning moon

Woke early and decided to take some sunrise pictures but today was not too good so opted for the moon instead!
27th June 2024 27th Jun 24

Nigel Rogers

It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Mark St Clair ace
I love this so much! How many overlays for this?
June 27th, 2024  
Nigel Rogers ace
@frodob straight from the camera (hand held) and a few tweeks in Lightroom.
June 27th, 2024  
Mark St Clair ace
@nigelrogers that's awesome. Lots of detail
June 27th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice one
June 27th, 2024  
