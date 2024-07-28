Previous
View through the bridge by nigelrogers
View through the bridge

This boat has just come through St John's Lock which is the highest point on the River `thames (apparently)..
28th July 2024 28th Jul 24

Nigel Rogers

Joan Robillard ace
Great shot
July 30th, 2024  
Wendy ace
Lovely shot :-)
July 30th, 2024  
