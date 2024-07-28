Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1203
View through the bridge
This boat has just come through St John's Lock which is the highest point on the River `thames (apparently)..
28th July 2024
28th Jul 24
2
2
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
26th July 2024 4:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bridge
,
river
,
boat
,
lock
,
thames
,
lechlade
Joan Robillard
ace
Great shot
July 30th, 2024
Wendy
ace
Lovely shot :-)
July 30th, 2024
