Power control room by nigelrogers
Photo 1238

Power control room

Looking across the walkway at Battersea Power Station to one of the control rooms.
30th August 2024 30th Aug 24

Nigel Rogers

@nigelrogers
Joan Robillard ace
Nice capture
September 2nd, 2024  
winghong_ho
Great symmetry and details.
September 2nd, 2024  
