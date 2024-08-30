Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1238
Power control room
Looking across the walkway at Battersea Power Station to one of the control rooms.
30th August 2024
30th Aug 24
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
1321
photos
80
followers
52
following
339% complete
View this month »
1233
1234
1235
1236
1237
1238
1239
1240
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
12th March 2023 1:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
london
,
architecture
,
battersea
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice capture
September 2nd, 2024
winghong_ho
Great symmetry and details.
September 2nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close