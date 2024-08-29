Lllanthony Secunda Priory

Llanthony Secunda Priory was a house of Augustinian canons in the parish of Hempsted, Gloucestershire, England, situated about 1/2 a mile south-west of Gloucester Castle in the City of Gloucester. It was founded in 1136 by Miles de Gloucester, 1st Earl of Hereford, a great magnate based in the west of England and the Welsh Marches, hereditary Constable of England and Sheriff of Gloucestershire (who resided at Gloucester Castle), as a secondary house and refuge for the canons of Llanthony Priory in the Vale of Ewyas, within his Lordship of Brecknock in what is now Monmouthshire, Wales.[1] The surviving remains of the Priory were designated as Grade I listed in 1952[2] and the wider site is a scheduled ancient monument.[3] In 2013 the Llanthony Secunda Priory Trust received funds for restoration work[4] which was completed in August 2018 when it re-opened to the public.[5]