Photo 456
The Tree
I had serious commitment issues but decided to making this tree in my yard my subject for one subject April.
Here is the link to the discussion:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46357/one-subject-april
1st April 2022
1st Apr 22
5
2
Nada
ace
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I learned to pay attention and to see the joy...
456
photos
130
followers
157
following
124% complete
449
450
451
452
453
454
455
456
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Tags
tree
,
sky
,
branches
,
wood
,
texture
,
beech
,
30-shots2022
gloria jones
ace
Stellar image and start to the theme
April 2nd, 2022
Cathy
Great perspective!
April 2nd, 2022
Valerie Chesney
ace
Such a stunning tree.. I look forward to your month..Fav
April 2nd, 2022
Sharon Lee
ace
Great perspective
April 2nd, 2022
Kim
ace
Great start. Love your pov.
April 2nd, 2022
