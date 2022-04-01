Previous
Next
The Tree by njmom3
Photo 456

The Tree

I had serious commitment issues but decided to making this tree in my yard my subject for one subject April.

Here is the link to the discussion:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46357/one-subject-april
1st April 2022 1st Apr 22

Nada

ace
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I learned to pay attention and to see the joy...
124% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Stellar image and start to the theme
April 2nd, 2022  
Cathy
Great perspective!
April 2nd, 2022  
Valerie Chesney ace
Such a stunning tree.. I look forward to your month..Fav
April 2nd, 2022  
Sharon Lee ace
Great perspective
April 2nd, 2022  
Kim ace
Great start. Love your pov.
April 2nd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise