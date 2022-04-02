Sign up
Photo 457
One Subject April - Shape & Texture
The trunk of the tree heals around broken and pruned branches.
Here is the link to the discussion:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46357/one-subject-april
2nd April 2022
2nd Apr 22
Nada
ace
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I learned to pay attention and to see the joy...
Tags
tree
,
iphone
,
trunk
,
texture
,
knot
,
beech
