One Subject April - The Shadows by njmom3
Photo 458

One Subject April - The Shadows

The sun as it goes down casts long shadows.

Here is the link to the discussion:
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46357/one-subject-april
3rd April 2022 3rd Apr 22

Nada

ace
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I learned to pay attention and to see the joy...
125% complete

Photo Details

