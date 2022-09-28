Sign up
Photo 636
Fall
Cooler days and nights herald the arrival of fall. Remnants of a hurricane traveling up the coast brings much rain.
28th September 2022
28th Sep 22
Nada
ace
@njmom3
I was part of this community for a couple of years a few years ago. I learned to pay attention and to see the joy...
636
photos
122
followers
152
following
Tags
iphone
green
leaves
gall
snapseed
icolorama
Milanie
ace
What nice dof and focus on that one leaf
October 4th, 2022
