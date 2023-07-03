Previous
Backyard Oasis by njmom3
Photo 885

Backyard Oasis

I believe the components to create this entire vista in your own backyard can be bought at this garden center. I did not check if the elephant was for sale or its price.
3rd July 2023 3rd Jul 23

Nada

ace
@njmom3
January 2023: And just like that, I start my third year. Still using an iPhone. Still seeking the beauty in my ordinary day to day...
242% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise