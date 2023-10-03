Previous
That must be a bumpy ride. by njmom3
That must be a bumpy ride.

On the boardwalk & on his phone.
@njmom3
January 2023: And just like that, I start my third year. Still using an iPhone. Still seeking the beauty in my ordinary day to day...
Corinne C ace
Fabulous image! Love the pattern on the ground
October 3rd, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Neat
October 4th, 2023  
Danette Thompson ace
Wonderful image
October 4th, 2023  
