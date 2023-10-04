Sign up
Previous
Photo 978
Playground on the Pier
Although school is in session & it was a weekday, there were still a good number of people.
4th October 2023
4th Oct 23
2
1
Nada
ace
@njmom3
January 2023: And just like that, I start my third year. Still using an iPhone. Still seeking the beauty in my ordinary day to day...
978
photos
129
followers
168
following
267% complete
View this month »
971
972
973
974
975
976
977
978
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
27th September 2023 6:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
iphone
,
ocean
,
clouds
,
ferriswheel
,
snapseed
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
October 5th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Looks great.
October 5th, 2023
