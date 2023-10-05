Previous
This looks like a good spot. by njmom3
Photo 979

This looks like a good spot.

The sign posts warn of rocks & rip currents, but the birds find it perfect.
5th October 2023 5th Oct 23

Nada

ace
@njmom3
January 2023: And just like that, I start my third year. Still using an iPhone. Still seeking the beauty in my ordinary day to day...
268% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise