Rose - Peace by nodrognai
Rose - Peace

This rose is well known throughout the world and was inducted to the Rose Hall Of Fame in 1976.
as well as being a beautiful it also has a lovely fragrance.
3rd July 2021 3rd Jul 21

Ian George

@nodrognai
Diana ace
Beautiful shot of this gorgeous rose, wonderful tones against the dark background.
July 3rd, 2021  
Lady Magpie (Heather) ace
Another beautiful capture. FAV
July 3rd, 2021  
