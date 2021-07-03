Sign up
88 / 365
Rose - Peace
This rose is well known throughout the world and was inducted to the Rose Hall Of Fame in 1976.
as well as being a beautiful it also has a lovely fragrance.
3rd July 2021
3rd Jul 21
2
1
Ian George
ace
@nodrognai
I have been interested in photography on and off for a number of years since I retired. Since my retirement I have sought a project every...
Tags
peace
,
rose
,
garden
,
summer
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot of this gorgeous rose, wonderful tones against the dark background.
July 3rd, 2021
Lady Magpie (Heather)
ace
Another beautiful capture. FAV
July 3rd, 2021
