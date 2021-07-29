The Jim Clark Motorsport Museum

I spent an interesting morning in this museum which celebrates the life of the late Jim Clark.

The cars shown here were raced by Jim Clark during his career. The Lotus 25 in the foreground was the car in which he won the Formula 1 championship in 1963. It is frightening how little protection drivers had back then. Jim went on to win the championship again in 1965. He won the Indianapolis 500 that year too.

Sadly his career came to an end in a fatal accident due to tyre failure at Hockenheim in Germany in 1968.