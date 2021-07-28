Previous
Jedburgh Abbey by nodrognai
Jedburgh Abbey

This magnificent building dates back to the early 12th century and was founded by David 1. It suffered many attacks over the years but is still standing proudly in the border town of Jedburgh,
28th July 2021 28th Jul 21

Ian George

@nodrognai
Heather
Great pov, Ian, looking up at this building and framing the rose window with the arch! (thank you for the history, too!)
July 28th, 2021  
Lynda McG
Nicely composed and great building
July 28th, 2021  
