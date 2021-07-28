Sign up
113 / 365
Jedburgh Abbey
This magnificent building dates back to the early 12th century and was founded by David 1. It suffered many attacks over the years but is still standing proudly in the border town of Jedburgh,
28th July 2021
28th Jul 21
Ian George
ace
@nodrognai
I have been interested in photography on and off for a number of years since I retired. Since my retirement I have sought a project every...
Latest from all albums
Heather
ace
Great pov, Ian, looking up at this building and framing the rose window with the arch! (thank you for the history, too!)
July 28th, 2021
Lynda McG
ace
Nicely composed and great building
July 28th, 2021
