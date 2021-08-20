Previous
Next
The Sentinel by nodrognai
136 / 365

The Sentinel

A crow keeping watch over the grain harvest.
20th August 2021 20th Aug 21

Ian George

ace
@nodrognai
I have been interested in photography on and off for a number of years since I retired. Since my retirement I have sought a project every...
37% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Heather ace
Interesting how the crow seems to be growing right out of the tree trunk. A great silhouette (b/w)- Fav!
August 20th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise