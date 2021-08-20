Sign up
136 / 365
The Sentinel
A crow keeping watch over the grain harvest.
20th August 2021
20th Aug 21
1
1
Ian George
ace
@nodrognai
I have been interested in photography on and off for a number of years since I retired. Since my retirement I have sought a project every...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
20th August 2021 2:20pm
Tags
grain
,
harvest
,
crow
Heather
ace
Interesting how the crow seems to be growing right out of the tree trunk. A great silhouette (b/w)- Fav!
August 20th, 2021
