138 / 365
Cromlix House
The grand features of this Victorian mansion are almost obscured by this invasive vine. Built in1874 it was destroyed by fire in 1878. It was rebuilt in 1880 and is now one of Scotland's foremost hotels being owned by tennis player Andy Murray.
22nd August 2021
22nd Aug 21
Ian George
@nodrognai
I have been interested in photography on and off for a number of years since I retired. Since my retirement I have sought a project every...
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 650D
Taken
22nd August 2021 6:04pm
vine
hotel
scotland
tennis
