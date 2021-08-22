Previous
Cromlix House by nodrognai
Cromlix House

The grand features of this Victorian mansion are almost obscured by this invasive vine. Built in1874 it was destroyed by fire in 1878. It was rebuilt in 1880 and is now one of Scotland's foremost hotels being owned by tennis player Andy Murray.
Ian George

