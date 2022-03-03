Previous
Spring is springing by nodrognai
331 / 365

Spring is springing

My camellia is now blooming and promising a super display soon.
3rd March 2022 3rd Mar 22

Ian George

ace
@nodrognai
I have been interested in photography on and off for a number of years since I retired. Since my retirement I have sought a project every...
