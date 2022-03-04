Sign up
332 / 365
Daffodils in the rain
Spring may be here but that is no guarantee of sunshine.
4th March 2022
4th Mar 22
Ian George
ace
@nodrognai
I have been interested in photography on and off for a number of years since I retired. Since my retirement I have sought a project every...
378
photos
42
followers
36
following
Views
3
365
Canon EOS 850D
4th March 2022 12:20pm
flowers
,
spring
,
rain
,
garden
