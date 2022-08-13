Previous
"The curfew tolls the knell of parting day.........and leaves the world to darkness and to me " by nodrognai
"The curfew tolls the knell of parting day.........and leaves the world to darkness and to me "

I thought this quote from Thomas Grays "Elegy written in a Country Churchyard " was quite apt for this one despite the location being different.
13th August 2022 13th Aug 22

Ian George

I have been interested in photography on and off for a number of years since I retired. Since my retirement I have sought a project every...
