The Grand Opening by nodrognai
Photo 380

The Grand Opening

Dahlia Salmon Runner beginning to show its true colours
20th August 2022 20th Aug 22

Ian George

@nodrognai
I have been interested in photography on and off for a number of years since I retired. Since my retirement I have sought a project every...
Photo Details

Suzanne ace
I like the title and the gorgeous costumery ready for the curtain call
August 20th, 2022  
Heather ace
That is a beauty, Ian! You are the King of Dahlias!
August 20th, 2022  
Jo Worboys
Beautiful and the green centre adds that extra interest. Great pov. Fav
August 20th, 2022  
