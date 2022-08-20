Sign up
Photo 380
The Grand Opening
Dahlia Salmon Runner beginning to show its true colours
20th August 2022
20th Aug 22
Ian George
ace
@nodrognai
I have been interested in photography on and off for a number of years since I retired. Since my retirement I have sought a project every...
Tags
flower
,
bloom
,
garden
,
summer
,
dahlia
Suzanne
ace
I like the title and the gorgeous costumery ready for the curtain call
August 20th, 2022
Heather
ace
That is a beauty, Ian! You are the King of Dahlias!
August 20th, 2022
Jo Worboys
Beautiful and the green centre adds that extra interest. Great pov. Fav
August 20th, 2022
