The City and Harbour through the Fog by nodrognai
The City and Harbour through the Fog

The fog is beginning to lift in this shot looking over the river. A jack up rig is just visible.
4th November 2023 4th Nov 23

Ian George

Heather ace
A nice shot, Ian! I like the sunlight on the lighthouse in contrast to the foggy distant shore! Fav
November 4th, 2023  
Ian George ace
@365projectorgheatherb Thanks Heather, it is good to be back, I have a lot of catching up to do. Glad to see you are still posting great images.
November 4th, 2023  
