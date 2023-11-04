Sign up
Previous
Photo 412
The City and Harbour through the Fog
The fog is beginning to lift in this shot looking over the river. A jack up rig is just visible.
4th November 2023
4th Nov 23
2
1
Ian George
ace
@nodrognai
4 Nov 2023 - I cannot believe it is over a year since I last posted. It is wonderful to be back to...
412
photos
31
followers
24
following
112% complete
View this month »
405
406
407
408
409
410
411
412
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 850D
Taken
13th November 2022 3:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
river
,
fog
,
city
,
scotland
,
lighthouse
,
oilrig
Heather
ace
A nice shot, Ian! I like the sunlight on the lighthouse in contrast to the foggy distant shore! Fav
November 4th, 2023
Ian George
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
Thanks Heather, it is good to be back, I have a lot of catching up to do. Glad to see you are still posting great images.
November 4th, 2023
