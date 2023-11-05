Previous
The Empty Bench by nodrognai
The Empty Bench

A beautiful spot to sit even if it is the 5th of November in Scotland. A lovely time spent looking over the river to the dinghies sailing on the far side.
5th November 2023 5th Nov 23

Ian George

@nodrognai
