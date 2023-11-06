Sign up
Photo 414
Eight Masts
Eight masts for wind turbines ready to be transported to the wind farm in the North Sea approximately 30 miles off shore
6th November 2023
6th Nov 23
Ian George
ace
@nodrognai
4 Nov 2023 - I cannot believe it is over a year since I last posted. It is wonderful to be back to...
462
photos
31
followers
24
following
407
408
409
410
411
412
413
414
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 850D
Taken
5th November 2023 2:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
energy
,
wind
,
scotland
,
turbine
,
offshore
Heather
ace
This is fascinating to see, Ian. Thank you for the explanation. And I love the calm blue of the sea in the foreground and the autumn colours of the mountains in the distance.
November 6th, 2023
