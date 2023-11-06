Previous
Eight Masts by nodrognai
Eight Masts

Eight masts for wind turbines ready to be transported to the wind farm in the North Sea approximately 30 miles off shore
6th November 2023

Ian George

@nodrognai
Heather
This is fascinating to see, Ian. Thank you for the explanation. And I love the calm blue of the sea in the foreground and the autumn colours of the mountains in the distance.
