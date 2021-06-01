Previous
Stepping Out by nodrognai
Stepping Out

This crow was all spruced up today as he stepped out to meet his baby. He kept a wary eye on me as he strutted across my path.
I hope this is not unlucky like a black cat crossing my path !!!.
Ian George

