Photo 2877
quiet moments
took today as a vacation day and spent a peaceful couple of hours wandering by the lake...
27th December 2019
27th Dec 19
☠northy
ace
@northy
tree
toronto
cityscape
lake ontario
cn tower
landscape-22
Wendy
ace
Such a moody, dramatic shot.
It was foggy here as well though I did not get out because the freezing rain turned all surfaces into a skating rink!
December 28th, 2019
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
December 28th, 2019
It was foggy here as well though I did not get out because the freezing rain turned all surfaces into a skating rink!