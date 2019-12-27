Previous
quiet moments

took today as a vacation day and spent a peaceful couple of hours wandering by the lake...
27th December 2019 27th Dec 19

☠northy

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Wendy ace
Such a moody, dramatic shot.
It was foggy here as well though I did not get out because the freezing rain turned all surfaces into a skating rink!
December 28th, 2019  
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
December 28th, 2019  
