window etsooi... by northy
Photo 2997

window etsooi...

it was bound to happen eventually....

this started out as a picture of the window... in photoshop i did a polar coordinates thing, a Gaussian blur thing and a radial blur thing and somehow ended up here... at which point i decided to stop...
24th April 2020 24th Apr 20

☠northy

@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
