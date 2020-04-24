Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2997
window etsooi...
it was bound to happen eventually....
this started out as a picture of the window... in photoshop i did a polar coordinates thing, a Gaussian blur thing and a radial blur thing and somehow ended up here... at which point i decided to stop...
24th April 2020
24th Apr 20
0
1
☠northy
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
3856
photos
411
followers
51
following
821% complete
View this month »
2990
2991
2992
2993
2994
2995
2996
2997
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M5MarkIII
Taken
24th April 2020 4:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
window
,
abstract
,
etsooi
,
craptastic mess
,
bedroom window
,
30-shots2020
,
30-shots2020-northy
,
etsooi-119
Leave a Comment
