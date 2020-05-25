Previous
switched at birth... by northy
Photo 3028

switched at birth...

so... as a concept shot this prolly doesn't quite work... i was riffing on the bonus word for the month of "twins" as i am in Canada and it isn't Memorial / Remembrance day here...

anyhoo... it's what i've got... and it started with the word twins...

this is something of an etsooi shot... the original shot was duplicated and flipped in photoshop... and then background had to be extended because the rhino is too big compared to the iPad light i was using as a background and it was all feeling a little squished...

(in interests of full disclosure i did something quite similar back in 2015)
25th May 2020

northy

@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
829% complete

